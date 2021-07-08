Baseball Coach Shot Dead Driving On Highway After Possible Road Rage Incident

Police are looking for a suspect who shot dead a baseball coach Tuesday night on a Minnesota highway in a possible road rage incident, KSTP reported Wednesday.

Jay Boughton and his son were driving back from a team game when the shooting occurred, according to KSTP. Boughton and another driver reportedly engaged in an altercation while driving, but police didn’t specify what led to the shooting, according to KSTP.

After Boughton was hit, he lost control of his car and ran off the road and crashed into a parking lot, according to KSTP.

Boughton’s son gave CPR until an ambulance arrived, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Woman Hits A Man With Baseball Bat During Game Between Kids)

“I just have to say this was one of the most tragic events that I have witnessed in my 20 years of policing,” said Erik Fadden, Plymouth public safety director, adding that police are still searching for the shooter.

“It was really truly a senseless act that resulted in the loss of a human life. And our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and those affected by this horrible event.”

Police are looking for a light-colored SUV that may be a Chevy Tahoe or Suburban and could have damage on its rear bumper, according to KSTP.

UPDATE: 3 additional suspect vehicle photos from last night’s fatal shooting are available. Police are seeking a light colored SUV – Ford Expedition, Chevy Tahoe or Suburban, or similar vehicle w/ reported damage to driver’s side rear bumper. More info: https://t.co/tHDLpKmCWM pic.twitter.com/q9hqMuiTVY — Plymouth Police, MN (@PlymouthMNPD) July 7, 2021

Armstrong Cooper Youth Baseball Association, a youth baseball league, had Boughton work with the 15AAA team as an assistant coach for the last three years while his son played, according to KSTP. The remaining 15AAA games this season have been canceled, according to the station, according to KSTP.

“Jay’s death is a tragedy, and we all need to take time to reflect on this loss, and to mourn the passing of a dear member,” 15AAA told parents in an email, according to KSTP.

“I’ve had friends die, but I’ve never had a friend murdered,” said longtime friend Joe Higgins, according to KSTP. “And to have him die in that manner, just shocking. Hard to wrap your head around.”

“So tragic. Couldn’t believe it happened to such a wonderful person, in the manner it did,” Higgins said, according to KSTP. “Such a senseless crime. To not see him in the stands with us, the next time we’re at a ball game, it’s going to be hard.”

