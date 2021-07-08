‘We’re Coming For Your Children’: Gay Men’s Choir Deletes ‘Tongue-In-Cheek’ Music Video Amid Backlash

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus removed a music video from their public YouTube channel titled “A Message From the Gay Community,” in which the group sings “we’re coming for your children.”

“We’ll convert your children,” the SF Gay Men’s Chorus (@SFGMC) sings in a new video. “We’re coming for your children.” The song was written by @RosserandSohne. Last year the duo apologized for writing music accused of endorsing Afghan child sex abuse. https://t.co/IwVxmlRFbC — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 8, 2021

The chorus released a statement July 1, claiming that the intent was “tongue-in-cheek humor,” also alleging that the chorus has reached out to law enforcement about hate messages and “threats of harm.” Moderators of major social media platforms are also contacted to take down copies of the original video that was made private, according to the statement.

“Gen Z’s gayer than Grindr…We’re coming for them. We’re coming for your children… The gay agenda is here,” the chorus group sang, appearing to make fun of parents who are concerned for their children with the push of LGBTQ agenda by the media, according to the initial report by Not the Bee July 7. While the video is no longer available on their official YouTube channel, it can be found on Rumble. (RELATED: Sesame Street Introduces Family With Two Gay Dads)

The viral music video caused a backlash of criticism, including from religious leaders and conservatives.

“Whoever receives one such child in My name receives Me; but whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in Me to stumble, it is better for him that a heavy millstone be hung around his neck, & that he be drowned in the depth of the sea.” -Jesus of Nazareth, Matt. 18:4-5 https://t.co/6I55iRDmyb — Denny Burk (@DennyBurk) July 7, 2021

SF Gay Men’s Chorus Literally Sings “We’re Coming for Your Children”https://t.co/GygracdsNb — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 8, 2021

The authors of the song claimed that the original intent is to use epithets of anti-LGBT “willful intolerence and aggressive hate” for “an obviously tongue and cheek song.”

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus was founded in 1978 to “inspire activism, and foster compassion at home and around the world,” with one of its values stating “evolve society’s views toward LGBTQ people through our commitment to excellence,” according to their mission statement.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus but did not receive an immediate comment.