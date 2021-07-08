This Award-Winning Toothbrush Sanitizer’s Nearly 50% Off

Every day, your mouth can hold onto around 700 species of microbes, some of which consist of fungus and bacteria that can lead to bad breath, gum disease, and more. And unlike a bar of soap that’s somewhat self-cleaning, your toothbrush is just holding on to all that nasty stuff in between uses.

If the thought of using a dirty toothbrush day in and day out is giving you a serious case of the heeby jeebies, help is on the way. Say hello to the Germ Shield UV Toothbrush Sanitizer. Thanks to its patented UV-C cleansing system, this device can clear both manual or electric toothbrushes of 99.99% of harmful bacteria and germs, giving you access to a safe, clean brush at all times.

Recognized by the 2020 Global Innovation Awards for Product Design Excellence, this germ-killing sanitizer is helping people take their oral health to a whole new level, never requiring you to do extra work or cleaning. No matter the size or make of the toothbrush, simply stick it into the sanitizing dock, head-first, and let the gadget do its thing.

While the Germ Shield UV Toothbrush Sanitizer is ideal for everyday use at home, it’s designed to be easy to take with you anywhere. Great for vacations or short weekends away, the sanitizer is incredibly portable and can be set up on any countertop. And since it runs on nothing more than a couple of AA batteries, you never have to worry about being close to an outlet or dealing with a charger.

Boasting an impressive 4.4/5-star rating on Amazon along with hundreds of online reviews, it’s clear that people everywhere are loving the germ-killing toothbrush sanitizer. The U.S.-based product is continuously praised by real users who love it for its usability, fast sanitization times, and solid build.

For a limited time, the Germ Shield UV Toothbrush Sanitizer is discounted by 46%, making it just $41.95, down from nearly $80 bucks.

Prices subject to change.

