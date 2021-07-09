Man Arrested, Charged In Triple Homicide Including Pro Golfer

Authorities arrested and charged a man who allegedly shot and killed three men July 3, including pro golfer Gene Siller.

Bryan Anthony Rhoden was arrested in Chamblee in connection to the triple homicide at the Pinetree Country Club, Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said during a press conference Thursday.

Rhoden faces three murder charges, three aggravated assault charges and two counts of kidnapping, according to Cox. No other individuals are suspected of being involved in the crime.

Cox said Rhoden “has ties to the metro Atlanta area.”

“We literally had detectives that have worked around the clock and some have literally slept in their offices since July 3 trying to clear this case,” Cox said.

Siller was shot to death after he reportedly confronted Rhoden, who drove a white Ram 3500 truck onto the green at the 10th hole. Police later found two more bodies in the bed of the truck. One of the victims was identified as Paul Pierson, who owned the vehicle.

Siller was not a target and was shot because he “witnessed an active crime taking place,” Cobb County Police Department said, according to WBS-TV.

“Detectives have learned that Mr. Siller happened upon a crime in progress involving the unknown suspect and the two deceased males who were found in the pickup truck.” (RELATED: 8th Suspect Arrested In Mexico After Georgia Mom’s Death)

Cox said police “definitely feel confident there was no relationship between the shooter and Mr. Siller.”

Pierson and the other victim, Henry Valdez, were allegedly kidnapped by Rhoden who then bound their hands, legs and mouths and held them against their will, according to court documents obtained by WSB-TV. Rhoden then fatally shot both men.