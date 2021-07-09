Watch Every July 5-8 Episode Of ‘The David Hookstead Show’

We officially finished off another successful week of “The David Hookstead Show.”

This past week, we covered a ton of fascinating subjects, including ESPN’s implosion, LeBron James continuing to be an idiot and Mia Khalifa disrespecting America.

Now, you can catch up on any episodes you might have missed. Enjoy!

July 5: 4th Of July Recap, Gwen Berry Has Offensive Tweets, Conor McGregor Fights Dustin Poirier This Saturday, Reggie Bush Needs His Heisman Back, Sha’Carri Richardson Tests Positive For Marijuana, ‘Fear Street’ Is Awesome And ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Promo

July 6: Mia Khalifa Disrespects America, LeBron James Continues To Act Like An Idiot, Le’Veon Bell’s Baby Mama Rips Him, Matiss Kivlenieks Killed By Fireworks, Wisconsin’s Football Team Continues To Receive Huge Hype, Brian Scalabrine Explains NBA Talent Gap And Netflix Drops ‘Fear Street Part 2’ Trailer

July 7: Adrian Wojnarowski Accused Of Harming Black Careers, Rachel Nichols Pulled From The NBA Finals, Aaron Rodgers Won’t Discuss His Future, Kevin Durant Responds To Twitter Criticism, Elon Musk Has An Incredible Living Situation And A Major ‘Yellowstone’ Casting Decision Provides Huge Clues

July 8: ‘The David Hookstead Show’: LeBron James Is The Most Hated Athlete On The Internet, The NBA Finals Gets Terrible TV Ratings, Tennis Commentator In Trouble For Calling A Woman ‘Pretty,’ Sean Penn Says People Are Looking For ‘Gotcha Moments,’ NFL Vaccination Rates, Tim Tebow’s Future Doesn’t Look Good, Wisconsin Gets More Preseason Hype And I Found My Darko Milicic Jersey

As always, thanks for tuning in and I’ll see you all again Monday. Enjoy your weekend!