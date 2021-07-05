‘The David Hookstead Show’: 4th Of July Recap, Gwen Berry Has Offensive Tweets, Conor McGregor Fights Dustin Poirier This Saturday, Reggie Bush Needs His Heisman Back, Sha’Carri Richardson Tests Positive For Marijuana, ‘Fear Street’ Is Awesome And ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Promo

Welcome to the Monday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about the greatness of America on the 4th of July, whether or not Gwen Berry’s old tweets matter, Sha’Carri Richardson has been suspended from the Olympics for smoking weed, Reggie Bush needs his Heisman back, Conor McGregor fights Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 this weekend, Netflix’s new movie “Fear Street” is awesome and we finally have a look at “Yellowstone” season four.

