REPORT: Kansas Paid Caperton Humphrey More Than $50,000 To Stay Silent About Threats From His Teammates

Former Kansas football player Caperton Humphrey was allegedly paid to stay silent about threats from his teammates.

According to a shocking piece from The Kansas City Star, Humphrey was allegedly harassed and threatened by his unnamed teammates after he reported that some were selling drugs and had issues with them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He filed a police report after lug nuts on his vehicle were allegedly loosened and then called the police after multiple individuals broke into his residence and threatened him.

Caperton Humphrey says a feud with teammates escalated to the point they stormed into his apartment and threatened his family’s safety. But after he told KU, a confidential settlement was reached. https://t.co/JtsMmIBFop — The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) July 11, 2021

How did Kansas respond? They reportedly paid him more than $50,000 to go home and not speak about what had happened.

What was former head coach Les Miles’ solution? He wanted the players on both sides of the dispute to “settle their differences on the practice field, pitting them against each other — head-on — in full-contact drills.”

In the end, Caperton claims the school chose the teammates threatening him over him as they paid him to leave.

He reported football teammate threats to KU. A secret document paid him to go home: https://t.co/gbadSDaHkK — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) July 11, 2021

Miles has since been relieved of his coaching duties at Kansas following issues from his days while at LSU.

Judging from the allegations made by Caperton, the situation in Lawrence was out of control even prior to Miles getting the boot.

You simply can’t have players allegedly threatening their teammates and then paying off the alleged victim to go away.

Insane story from Kansas which alleges Les Miles covered up for multiple players that were threatening a teammates life after he exposed them for selling drugs. Kansas then paid off (50k or so) the player that reported it. https://t.co/WWpSoS41SG — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) July 11, 2021

What an absolutely awful look for Kansas, Miles and everyone else involved. It’s clear that new head coach Lance Leipold has his work cut out for him.