REPORT: Kansas Paid Caperton Humphrey More Than $50,000 To Stay Silent About Threats From His Teammates

STILLWATER, OK - NOVEMBER 16: Head Coach Les Miles of the Kansas Jayhawks watches his team warm up before a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on November 16, 2019 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Former Kansas football player Caperton Humphrey was allegedly paid to stay silent about threats from his teammates.

According to a shocking piece from The Kansas City Star, Humphrey was allegedly harassed and threatened by his unnamed teammates after he reported that some were selling drugs and had issues with them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He filed a police report after lug nuts on his vehicle were allegedly loosened and then called the police after multiple individuals broke into his residence and threatened him.

How did Kansas respond? They reportedly paid him more than $50,000 to go home and not speak about what had happened.

What was former head coach Les Miles’ solution? He wanted the players on both sides of the dispute to “settle their differences on the practice field, pitting them against each other — head-on — in full-contact drills.”

In the end, Caperton claims the school chose the teammates threatening him over him as they paid him to leave.

Miles has since been relieved of his coaching duties at Kansas following issues from his days while at LSU.

Judging from the allegations made by Caperton, the situation in Lawrence was out of control even prior to Miles getting the boot.

You simply can’t have players allegedly threatening their teammates and then paying off the alleged victim to go away.

What an absolutely awful look for Kansas, Miles and everyone else involved. It’s clear that new head coach Lance Leipold has his work cut out for him.