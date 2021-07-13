‘No Doubt About That’: Fauci Says 3-Year-Olds Should Wear Masks

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that unvaccinated children above a certain age, which he cited as two, should wear masks to prevent them from spreading a Sars-COV-2 infection until they are eligible to get vaccinated.

Fauci said on MSNBC that the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) back up his statement. “The CDC’s guidelines regarding unvaccinated individuals, including children, are not changed at all,” Fauci said. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Torches Biden Admin For Vaccine Policies, Says They’re No Longer ‘Pro-Choice’)

WATCH:

Fauci was asked about the delta variant and the potential effects it would have on children under the age of 12, who are too young to be eligible for the vaccine but generally do not have severe symptoms if they get infected by Sars-COV-2, which causes the respiratory disease known as COVID-19.

“Children … greater than two years old should be wearing masks. No doubt about that,” Fauci said. “That’s the way to protect them from getting infected because if they do, they can spread the infection to someone else.”