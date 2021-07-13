ANALYSIS: Does Anyone Have A More Embarrassing Political Career Than Eric Swalwell?

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell has managed to attract a lot of negative attention – but not always for his policies. Rather, Swalwell has had the spotlight for a plethora of embarrassing moments.

The Alleged Fart Heard Around the World

Swalwell appeared on MSNBC’s “Hardball with Chris Matthews” in November of 2019 to discuss the impeachment inquiry into then-President Donald Trump. Unfortunately for the California lawmaker, his MSNBC hit was thundered with something … else.

Social media blew up when viewers heard a noise that sounded like Swalwell loudly passed gas. Despite telling Buzzfeed reporter Addy Baird that the fart was not him, the moment became one that many people will never forget.

I knew @ericswalwell was full of hot gas…I mean air. pic.twitter.com/Yh792wwJdC — Christian Martinez (@C_RMartinez) November 19, 2019

Relationship With a Suspected Chinese Spy

Christine Fang, a suspected Chinese spy who operated in San Franciso on behalf of China’s ministry of state security, met Swalwell when he was a member of the Dublin, California city council in 2011. Axios reported that Fang assisted with Swalwell’s re-election campaign in 2014 when he was a member of Congress and planted an intern in the California representative’s office. (RELATED: Swalwell Spoke At Same 2013 Event As Alleged Chinese Spy Who Worked In Feinstein’s Office)

After Swalwell’s relationship with Fang was exposed, House Republicans called for him to be removed from the House Intelligence Committee, but Speaker of the House Nany Pelosi allowed him to keep his position. The representative also accused the Trump administration of being behind the Fang story, although there was no evidence to support his claims.

Swalwell repeatedly refused to discuss his relationship with Fang. During a CNN interview in January, Jake Tapper asked about the extent of his contact with Fang, and Swalwell simply said that the FBI concluded he had done nothing wrong and that he “learned something new.”

Shirtless Camel Adventure in Qatar

Photos surfaced on Instagram showing Swalwell riding a camel shirtless during a trip to Qatar that was funded by the U.S. government. Business Insider first reported on the photos Friday.

According to the New York Post, the U.S.-Qatar Business Council paid more than $84,000 for the Rep’s trip. Swalwell visited Qatar with his wife and Reps. Ruben Gallego, Luis Correa, Sara Jacobs, and Lisa McClain.

House intelligence committee member Rep. Eric Swalwell took a mid-pandemic break from questions about his relationship with Chinese spy Fang Fang… …and posed shirtless atop a camel during a junket to Qatarhttps://t.co/PWBSAGqS9I pic.twitter.com/qftwufzLi1 — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) July 9, 2021

President Joe Biden is well known for his frequent gaffes, but Swalwell’s infamous antics have stolen the spotlight quite a few times. It’s safe to say that political commentators will keep an eye out for what the Swalwell will do next.