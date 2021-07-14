Company Ceases Production On Lego Attachments That Makes A Gun Look Like A Toy

Culper Precision, a Utah-based gun maker, is no longer producing a kit that makes a Glock look like a toy after facing criticism.

The gun company took to Instagram Wednesday morning to let their followers know they are no longer producing the Block19, a semi-automatic gun covered in Lego pieces.

“We just want to extend a huge (kiss Emoji) to all the block 19 haters out there. We have decided to take the product down after some communication with Lego,” The company wrote.

Culper said the process of creating the kit was about “freedom, fun, and responsible gun ownership.”

“Yet, there are millions of angry freedom-hating people out there who wish to exercise their First Amendment rights,” they said.

Culper unveiled the prototype of the playful gun kit in June, saying the product was “one of those childhood dreams coming to life.”

“We wanted the Second Amendment to simply be too painful to tread on, so there was only one logical solution,” Culper Precision added. (RELATED: Company Makes Realistic Copy Of Nintendo ‘Duck Hunt’ Gun [PHOTOS])

The founder of a gun-control advocacy group, Moms Demand Action, called the firearm “a recipe for disaster” in a statement.

“We have already seen tragedies happen when unsecured firearms are around children and they don’t look like toys,” the founder, Shannon Watts, told the Daily Caller. “Too many children’s lives are cut short by unintentional shootings every year — and in the past year we’ve only seen these tragic instances happen more frequently.”

Culper Precision responded to the criticism they received by saying it’s up to “responsible owners of firearms” to “take measures to secure” their firearms from “ANY unauthorized person.”

This “Lego Glock” is an actual thing you can buy, build and shoot: “…honestly what childhood toy is more welcoming than a big ole pile of blocks:” https://t.co/wBXl5GP6an Unintentional shootings among children have risen by 30% in the past year. pic.twitter.com/ZmQXiefOE7 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 8, 2021



MDA and fellow advocacy group Everytown reached out to Lego, who then sent a cease and desist letter to Culper Precision.

“We have contacted the company and they have agreed to remove the product from their website and not make or sell anything like this in the future,” a Lego spokesperson said to the Washington Examiner, confirming the letter.

Culper Precision president Brandon Scott told The Washington Post that Lego was “displeased” with the gun design.

“They had a similar reaction to you,” he said. “Where it was like: ‘Is it wise to make a gun look like a toy?’”

Scott also said a lawyer warned that Lego could have a case against his company if he continued to sell the kit, according to the Post.

“Our business is taking a firearm of known value and transforming it into a personalized invaluable treasure for a fair price,” Culper Precision wrote on the landing page of its site Wednesday morning. “People have the right to customize their property to make it look like whatever they want.”

“We would remind everyone that failing to secure a firearm of ANY color from unauthorized persons is irresponsible,” the company added.