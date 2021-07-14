‘This Whole Noisy Identity Left’: Former Democratic Strategist James Carville Dissects His Own Party

Former Democratic strategist James Carville laid into his own party, arguing that the “noisy identity left” was causing problems for everyone else.

Carville spoke Tuesday with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, saying that the messaging from the far left was damaging Democrats in elections because regular people were more interested in policies that would directly impact their lives than in “somebody else’s pronouns.” (RELATED: ‘Wokeness Is A Problem’: James Carville Says Democrats Won’t Admit That Because They’ll Be ‘Clobbered Or Canceled’)

WATCH:

Carville addressed what he felt was the main issue facing Democrats — that they continued to allow the noisiest wing of the party define who they were in public messaging.

“We did lose traction with black voters and Hispanic voters,” Carville said. “And I think part of that is that we got identified by the ‘defund the police’ and the language police.”

“This whole noisy identity left is 15% of the Democratic Party. Two-thirds of [Republicans] agree with these loony insurrectionists and this kind of stuff,” Carville continued. “Yet we pay a such terrible political price for a slightly more than fringe element of our party.”

Carville went on to argue that the reason such messaging failed to resonate and translate to election wins was that regular people cared less about pronouns than about public safety and other issues that would impact them and their families directly.

“We’re letting a noisy wing of our party define the rest of us. And my point is we can’t do that. I think these people are kind of nice people. I think they’re very naive and they’re all into language and identity, and that’s all right,” Carville concluded. “They’re not storming the Capitol, but they’re not winning elections. And I think people sort of see this for what it is, and people way more interested in their lives and how to improve them than they are in somebody else’s pronouns or something.”