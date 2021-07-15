Editorial

Clemson DC Brent Venables Gets A Massive Contract Extension, Will Earn A Base Salary Of $2.5 Million

CLEMSON, SC - NOVEMBER 23: Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables of the Clemson Tigers calls out a play during the game against the Citadel Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2013 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Tyler Smith/Getty Images)

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is rolling in money after a recent extension.

According to Grace Rayor, Dabo Swinney’s star DC has agreed to an extension through the 2025-26 season, and he’ll earn a base salary of $2.5 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN reported that Venables is now the highest paid assistant coach in college football.

To put into perspective how much money Venables is making as an assistant, he’s making more money than about half of the head coaches in the country, according to data from USA Today’s salary database.

He’s not even the top dog at Clemson, but he’s still being paid like a head coach.

Venables’ name is always tied to head coach openings every single year, but he’s never left Dabo Swinney’s side. He seems committed to Clemson, and it’s not hard to see why.

If you’re being paid like a head coach to be the DC at a powerhouse, you don’t have much incentive to leave unless a massive job comes calling.

Outside of leaving for a perennial top 15 team, Venables is in a better position at Clemson than just about anywhere else.

Props to Venables for getting his cash. You just love to see people get paid!