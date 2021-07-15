Clemson DC Brent Venables Gets A Massive Contract Extension, Will Earn A Base Salary Of $2.5 Million

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is rolling in money after a recent extension.

According to Grace Rayor, Dabo Swinney’s star DC has agreed to an extension through the 2025-26 season, and he’ll earn a base salary of $2.5 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

News out of Clemson: Clemson DC Brent Venables has been extended through 2025-26. He’ll make $2.5 million a year. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) July 14, 2021

ESPN reported that Venables is now the highest paid assistant coach in college football.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has signed a contract extension through 2026. He’s set to receive $2.5 million per year, making him the highest paid assistant coach in College Football. pic.twitter.com/MIaAqbCbFD — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) July 14, 2021

To put into perspective how much money Venables is making as an assistant, he’s making more money than about half of the head coaches in the country, according to data from USA Today’s salary database.

He’s not even the top dog at Clemson, but he’s still being paid like a head coach.

Brent Venables signing the extension through 2026 to become the highest paid coordinator in college football. pic.twitter.com/AaYn0MLwrT — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) July 14, 2021

Venables’ name is always tied to head coach openings every single year, but he’s never left Dabo Swinney’s side. He seems committed to Clemson, and it’s not hard to see why.

If you’re being paid like a head coach to be the DC at a powerhouse, you don’t have much incentive to leave unless a massive job comes calling.

Outside of leaving for a perennial top 15 team, Venables is in a better position at Clemson than just about anywhere else.

According to the most recent @usatodaysports Salary Database, this would put Venables above at least one P5 head coach (Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith) and tie him with another (Kansas State’s Chris Klieman): https://t.co/YKpdUxh0lc https://t.co/V2SirYgMZn — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 14, 2021

Props to Venables for getting his cash. You just love to see people get paid!