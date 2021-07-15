Drunk Man Killed By Shark After Wading Into Ocean In Brazil

A drunken man was fatally mutilated by a shark when he went to urinate in the ocean on a popular Brazilian beach.

Marcelo Rocha Santos, 51, had been drinking alcohol and enjoying himself with his friends when he decided to enter the water at Piedade beach in the city of Jaboatao dos Guararapes to relieve himself. Moments later, a shark jumped out of the water and attacked him, biting off his arm and a large part of one of his legs, the Independent reported.

Even though the water was turbulent, which is indicative of increased shark activity, Santos had ignored all the warning signs and proceeded to enter the ocean, according to the outlet.

Man killed by shark after wading into sea in Brazil https://t.co/B4MWDxzqa5 — The Independent (@Independent) July 15, 2021

At the time of the shark attack, only the victim and another person who was lucky to escape unharmed were in the water. (RELATED: ‘Jackass’ Member Poopies Gets His Hand Shredded By A Shark)

The witness told reporters that both he and Santos had entered the water to urinate since the beach doesn’t have bathrooms. “As the beach has no bathroom, I went into the sea to pee. I was beside him with the water up to our waists,” he stated, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Santos ‘companion who managed to escape from the shark attack carried his injured friend to the shore of the beach, where he fell unconscious and remained motionless until he was transferred to a nearby hospital. Doctors then pronounced him dead, the International Business Times reported.

It is unknown what type of shark was responsible for the attack, but to date, at least 12 shark attacks have been reported on the beach where the man died, the New York Post reported.