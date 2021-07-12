‘Jackass’ Member Poopies Gets His Hand Shredded By A Shark

“Jackass” member Poopies suffered a brutal shark attack while filming a stunt for “Shark Week.”

According to ET Canada, Poopies (real name Sean McInerey) was filming a stunt in Florida for “Shark Week” on Discovery that required him to wakeboard in an area with sharks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As I’m sure most of you already guessed, Poopies ended up getting bitten, and the damage is sickening. You can see a photo of his hand below.

I hate to sound mean here, but it’s truly amazing how stupid some people are. Imagine being so desperate for attention that you go into shark infested water for some clout.

The damage to Poopsie’s hand looks like something that will never fully recover. He’s missing a gigantic chunk of meat!

He should consider himself lucky to be alive. Obviously, people were able to get him quickly, but what if something had gone even worse?

What if a rescue team didn’t get to him fast enough and the shark just feasted?

If you play stupid games, then you’re going to eventually win stupid prizes. That’s just a fact of life, and there’s no way around it. Nobody can outrun fate forever.

Believe it or not, it’s pretty easy to avoid being bitten by a shark if you go nowhere near them. That’s just a fact, and Poopsie could apparently use a refresher.