Ashton Kutcher Bought Ticket For Space Flight But Sold It Because It Was ‘Not A Smart Family Decision’

Actor Ashton Kutcher said Wednesday that he reconsidered going to space after discussing the matter with his wife Mila Kunis, who convinced him not to go.

Kutcher was supposed to travel on a spaceflight operated by Virgin Galactic, an American spaceflight company owned by billionaire Richard Branson, the actor revealed during a Wednesday interview with Cheddar News.

“I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight,” Kutcher told Cheddar News’ Kristen Scholer. (RELATED: Jeff Bezos Announces He’s Going To Space With His Brother)

After he had brought the matter of going to space up during a discussion with Kunis, she “encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children,” the actor told Scholer.

WATCH:

When the choice boiled down to the ticket and an experience in space or the missus and the kids, Kutcher ended up heeding his wife’s advice and sold the tickets.

“You just really hit on a really sensitive subject for me,” the actor joked with his interviewer when she asked him when he was going to space.

Branson and several other Virgin employees embarked on a voyage to outer space Sunday aboard Virgin Galactic’s ship VSS Unity, as previously reported.

WATCH:

Unity reached an altitude of 282,480 feet after its launch from its mothership VSS Eve, allowing the crew to enjoy a brief zero-gravity experience before the plane safely landed at Spaceport America in New Mexico.

Despite having to sacrifice his Virgin Galactic ticket, respecting his wife’s concerns, Kutcher said that his dream of visiting space still remains alive, adding that “[a]t some point, I’m going to space.”