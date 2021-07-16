‘We Don’t Take Anything Down’: Jen Psaki Dodges Peter Doocy’s Question On Flagging Misinformation For Social Platforms

White House press secretary Jen Psaki sidestepped a question Friday on President Joe Biden’s plan to work with Facebook on stopping “misinformation.”

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy pressed Psaki on the possibility that posts the Biden administration or Facebook initially flagged as “misinformation” could eventually prove to be accurate, and Psaki’s response was simply that the White House would not take anything down. (RELATED: White House Is Working With Facebook To Flag ‘Disinformation,’ Psaki Says)

WATCH:

Doocy pointed out the fact that Facebook had previously blocked posts that claimed the novel coronavirus might have originated in a lab. Psaki said in May that the theory is something that should “be explored.”

“Is there any concern that the things you are trying to block or have taken down turn out to be accurate?” Doocy asked.

“We don’t take anything down, we don’t block anything,” Psaki said, adding, “Facebook and any private sector company makes decisions about what information should be on their platform.”

WATCH:

Fox News anchor John Roberts addressed Psaki’s comments minutes later on “America Reports.”

“Jen Psaki really tried to deflect there saying we’re not taking this information down, it’s Facebook that’s making that decision. Yes, but based on the White House’s recommendation,” Roberts said.