Editorial

Kevin Love Leaves Team USA Ahead Of The Olympics Starting

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Kevin Love has removed himself from Team USA.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski (who has blocked me on Twitter for some unknown reason), the Cleveland Cavaliers forward has removed himself from the team as he continues to try to improve a right calf injury. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How pumped is Jalen Rose right now? Remember, Rose went mega-viral for his moronic comments about Love being the only white player on the team because of “tokenism.”

Well, it looks like Rose might get his wish for an all-white team with Love deciding to not play in Tokyo.

Not that it should matter what race the players are, but I have no doubt Rose will at the very least privately smile about the fact Love is staying home.

At the end of the day, all that matters is that Love gets healthy and we go to Tokyo and win the gold medal. The first is almost certainly guaranteed to happen.

Winning gold is a whole different story given how bad we looked against Nigeria and Australia.

Best of luck to Love as he does his best to get healthy, and let’s all hope like hell we don’t get embarrassed in Tokyo.