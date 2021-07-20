Dan Mullen Says Florida Is ‘Doing Very Well’ Getting Players Vaccinated, Praises Governor Ron DeSantis

Florida Gators football coach Dan Mullen is very happy with the vaccination rate on his team.

Mullen addressed the media Monday during SEC Media Days, and took a moment to touch on vaccinations and praise Ron DeSantis, according to Outkick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’m not going to get into the specific numbers right now, but I think we’re doing very well with those numbers,” Mullen said when talking about how many of his players are vaccinated.

He further added, “In the state of Florida, our Governor [Ron DeSantis] has done an amazing job with the accessibility of the vaccine for quite a while now.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

Why is Florida’s vaccination rate important? Well, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey revealed Monday that games won’t be rescheduled because of coronavirus issues.

That means teams that don’t have enough players to take the field might have to forfeit. If there was ever an incentive to get vaccinated, losing your national title shot is it.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announces games will not be rescheduled this fall due to COVID. It is up to teams to get vaccinated. If they don’t have enough, they may have to forfeit. Six of 14 SEC teams have reached the 80% vaccination threshold, he said. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) July 19, 2021

As I’ve said since the beginning, it’s on individuals to make a decision on getting vaccinated. It’s up to them and their medical professionals.

Well, the Gators clearly don’t want to risk anything during the 2021 campaign, and Mullen is very happy with how many players have gotten their shots.

Not only that, but he threw DeSantis a thumbs up. As the Governor of a major SEC football state, it’s always a good thing when the most powerful coach in the state is praising you.

Hopefully, we avoid coronavirus issues this season across the board. The last thing anyone wants to see is more postponed games.