‘We Don’t All Look Alike’: ESPN Reporter Fires Back After NPR Posts Photo Of The Wrong Black Woman

The headquarters for National Public Radio, or NPR, are seen in Washington, DC, September 17, 2013. The USD 201 million building, which opened in 2013, serves as the headquarters of the media organization that creates and distributes news, information and music programming to 975 independent radio stations throughout the US, reaching 26 million listeners each week. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
ESPN reporter Kimberley A. Martin fired back Wednesday after NPR used her photo on a story about her colleague, reporter Maria Taylor.

The story detailed Taylor’s plan to leave ESPN after contract extension negotiations failed and remarks from ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols went public. (RELATED: Pelosi Tweets Wrong Photo Of Black Baseball Player In Failed Attempt To Wish Willie Mays Happy Birthday)

“ESPN host Maria Taylor will leave the sports network after they failed to agree on a contract extension. It comes weeks after remarks by veteran ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols were leaked in which she suggested that Taylor was promoted because she is Black,” NPR’s tweet read.

But NPR’s original tweet included a feature photo of Martin rather than Taylor.

“Cmon guys…. We don’t *ALL* look alike,” Martin tweeted after she noticed the mistake.

Martin followed with a screenshot of the offending photo, adding, “I promise you, @NPR … That’s *not* Maria Taylor. It’s me.”

NPR later corrected the mistake, sharing the article with the correct photo. The outlet apologized for the mistake, blaming the mix-up on an incorrectly labeled caption on a stock photo from The Associated Press archives.

“Because of an error in an AP caption, this post previously featured an image of ESPN reporter Kimberley Martin instead of Maria Taylor. We apologize for the error,” it said.