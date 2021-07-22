Massive Brawl Breaks Out During A White Sox/Twins Game In Absurd Viral Video

A massive brawl broke out during a recent Twins vs. White Sox game, and the video is absurd.

In a video tweeted by @barstoolwsd, a group of fans could be seen trying to beat the living hell out of each other during the Tuesday night matchup, according to TMZ.

A shirtless man appeared to be taking the worst of it, but I'm not sure there were any real winners here. You can watch the insane carnage unfold below.

Another night, another fight in the LF bleachers between to fat, white trash dudes (via @Tmh31898Hecker) pic.twitter.com/KkllNzzoB7 — whitesoxdave (@barstoolWSD) July 21, 2021

I will never understand why some people spend their hard earned money to go to a sporting event and then proceed to fight.

If I shell out money for a pro sporting event, there's a zero percent chance I'm doing anything to get kicked out.

Money doesn't grow on trees, folks, and getting thrown out of a sporting event is the equivalent of just setting it on fire.

If you ever find yourself starting a fight at a sporting event, you’re an idiot. It’s that simple. You’re a moron who deserves to be arrested.

Now, if someone jumps you, it’s a different ball game, but that’s a different story.

