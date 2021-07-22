NYPD Discloses That Only 43% Of Its Workforce Are Vaccinated: REPORT

A recent report detailed that only 43% of the New York City Police Department’s active workforce are vaccinated, according to a Wednesday New York Post exclusive.

The city’s police department, which is the largest in the country, has just over 23,000 of its 54,000 employees fully vaccinated, a NYPD spokesman told the NYP.

Throughout the past few months, the department’s vaccination rates among its workforce have relatively plateaued, as this new report only increased by a few percentage points above the early June and May numbers, The New York Post said at the time.

Although the department has not commented as to whether employees will be required to vaccinate, the report came to light as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that medical workers would be requiring “proof of vaccination or weekly COVID-19 tests for employees at city-run health care facilities,” a statement from his office said.

Happening now: Mayor de Blasio provides the latest update from City Hall, including anew policy requiring our employees to show proof of vaccination or a weekly negative COVID test. https://t.co/tMdZzWM1Ti — NYC Health + Hospitals (@NYCHealthSystem) July 21, 2021

The department told the Post that it decidedly “stopped short” of mandating vaccination in order to avoid what it regarded as inevitable “lengthy legal challenges.”

Police forums are also full of vaccine disinformation relating to the disease and the vaccine, according to the same NYP report. (RELATED: Body Cam Shows Cop Using Bag Of Potato Chips, Duct Tape To Save Stabbing Victim)

“The NYPD has produced and distributed two videos encouraging NYPD personnel to be vaccinated and two more videos are in production,” a spokesman said to The Post.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to the NYPD for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

