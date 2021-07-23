Ambulance Hijacked At Gunpoint With Patient Inside

A man hijacked a Houston ambulance at gunpoint early Friday morning while a patient was being transported to the hospital, according to authorities.

Houston Police announced they recovered a stolen ambulance at Southwest Freeway and Wesleyan. An unidentified gunman ran the ambulance off the road and then forced the driver out at gunpoint, Click2Houston reported Friday.

Southwest and Southeast officers just recovered a stolen HFD Ambulance at Southwest Freeway and Weslayan. HFD was transporting a patient to the hospital when a car ran the ambulance off the road and took the ambulance at gunpoint. One firefighter was left on the side of the road. pic.twitter.com/Ip5DRcjP5q — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 23, 2021

After kicking the driver out, the gunman then drove off with the patient and a second firefighter in the back, according to police.

The ousted driver alerted police. Meanwhile, the female firefighter left in the back calmly deescalated the situation while tending to the patient. (RELATED: Insane Video Shows A Man Stopping An Alleged Burglar At Gunpoint)

“This is not part of their jobs to be kidnapped, to be assaulted at gunpoint,” Houston Police Chief Samuel Peña said, according to the report. “But it definitely has become a risk of the job. I’m very thankful that everybody is okay but it’s not acceptable.”

Officers tracked the ambulance using GPS and later took the armed suspect into custody without incident, police said. The suspect was reportedly taken to a hospital because he had trouble standing.