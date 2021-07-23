51-Year-Old Man Suffers Life-Threating Stroke After Masturbating

An unnamed 51-year-old right-handed man from Japan suffered a life-threatening stroke after a masturbation session, according to a January case study in the Journal of Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases.

The man was unmarried and had a habit of masturbating several times a day, according to the study. He experienced “thunderclap” headaches and vomiting after climaxing in one session.

He went to Nagoya City University Hospital and discovered he had low blood pressure and confusion, two symptoms of a cerebrovascular accident, according to the study. When the researchers ran multiple scans they found he suffered bleeding in the brain and strokes, which could lead to death.

The man survived and was released after two weeks in excellent shape, according to the study. (RELATED: Man Has Sex, Breaks Penis)

Any sexual activity “was the immediate preceding activity before a ruptured aneurysm in up to 14 percent of patients,” according to Dr. Amee Baird, according to the New York Post. Cocaine or Viagra can increase the risk of death by sex-induced stroke.

A ruptured brain aneurysm causes death in 40% of cases, Baird said, according to the New York Post. In addition, two-thirds of survivors deal with severe neurological deficits.

