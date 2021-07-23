Show Off Your Crafting Skills With The Small Heat Transfer Machine With Five Heat Settings

Turn any room in your house into a crafting area with this multi-functional device that doubles as the iron you need to keep your clothes looking good. The Portable Mini Easy Heat Press Machine is the perfect tool for making your t-shirts, bags, hats, and more fit your style.

As a heat transfer machine, this device allows you to make all of your fabrics look the way you prefer. There are five heat modes, all controlled by a single button, to allow you to control the temperature for your heating needs. Whether you are doing HTV transfer vinyl, glitter, transfer paper, or something else, this is the only machine you’ll need.

The press machine heats up in less than five minutes, allowing you to start your projects almost immediately. And with a base that is about 4 by 2 inches, you have a small enough space to accomplish what you need to get done without a bulky device getting in the way. It is a durable soleplate that heats evenly, so your fabrics get heated evenly as you work.

It’s also small enough to take with you on the road, to your office, or wherever you might need to do some crafting. And at only about a half-pound, it’s lightweight enough to throw in your purse or backpack for simple transport.

And if you simply want to use it as an iron, that works as well. The quick heating capability and the five levels of heat make it perfect for getting wrinkles out of any material. The heat press comes with a silicone mat, insulation base, spray bottle, and canvas bag for storage.

Normally priced at $59, the Portable Mini Easy Heat Press Machine can be yours for a limited time for just $49.99, a savings of 16 percent.

Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.