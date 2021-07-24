Health

Three Cousins Create Special Bond Learning They’re All Pregnant With Twins

Becky Falcon Contributor
Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, and Janeshia Wilson may be cousins, but it took the news that they were all pregnant — with twins — to turn them into the best of friends.

Janeshia was the first to take to social media to break the news of her pregnancy. Courtney followed, then Melody. Then they learned that they were all pregnant with twins — and all due in October, Fox23 News reported.

“I think Neshia (Janeshia) posted first, and I saw her post, and I posted mine about a week or two later,” Harper explained.” She called me and said you’re pregnant, you’re having twins?” Fox23 News reported. (RELATED: Céline Dion Is Pregnant – with Twins!)

Shortly after that, the two women established that their other cousin, Stubbs, was expecting twins too. The three then came up with a chat group to update one another on their experiences.

“And we found out we had the same doctor,” Stubbs said, according NBC29 News.

According to the women, their family did not previously have any history of twins. They hence are inaugurating a “new generation of twins in the family. “It’s kinda mind-blowing,” Harper explained. “The first question that people ask is whether twins run in our family, but no one close to us has twins. We kinda just started a generation of twins out of nowhere.” WFTV reported.

Two of the cousins are expecting a boy and a girl, while Janeshia Wilson is expecting two boys.

The story of the three cousins ​​gains greater focus as they share another curious detail that all three of them are becoming mothers after first suffering a miscarriage, Fox23 News reported. 

The babies are all due within two weeks of each other, on the 3rd, the 5th, and the 11th, Fox23 News reported.