R. Kelly Sexually Abused 17-Year-Old Boy That He Met At McDonald’s, Prosecutors Claim

Public prosecutors handling R. Kelly’s sex trafficking case accused him of having sexually abused minors, and the government has called upon jurors in his upcoming sex trafficking trial to look into the allegations.

The new allegations against the R&B musician in a Friday court filing state that the singer abused a 17-year-old boy he met at a McDonald’s fast food restaurant in Chicago in 2006, ABC News reported.

R. Kelly is said to have later invited the boy to his Chicago studio, where he is said to have asked the boy what he would do to make it in the music industry, the outlet reported. According to prosecutors’ court filing, the musician allegedly propositioned and had sexual contact with the underage boy, the BBC reported.

Federal prosecutors have brought forth new allegations against R. Kelly in his sex trafficking case, and are asking for the ability to present the information to jurors at his upcoming trial https://t.co/5cFaHFZKpq — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2021



The 54-year-old musician is also facing charges of having had a sexual relationship several years later with a boy introduced to him by the 17-year-old budding musician, the Guardian reported.

The prosecutors further allege that R. Kelly forced several female sexual partners – amongst them a minor – to engage in sexual activities with the 17-year-old upcoming musician as he reportedly filmed the act, NPR news reported.

The trial against Kelly begins Aug. 9, in New York, during which the new allegations are also scheduled to be brought forward. (RELATED: 40-Year-Old Woman Claims Former Archbishop Sexually Abused Her When She Was 5)

Kelly has been locked at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago since summer 2019, from where he is awaiting trial. The singer has, however, so far denied all the allegations, according to the BBC.