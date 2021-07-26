‘Totally Lost The Plot’: Meghan McCain Criticizes People Cheering Confrontation Of Tucker Carlson

Meghan McCain criticized people who were cheering a man for confronting Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson.

“If you think accosting a public figure while they’re shopping for fishing gear with their family on vacation is somehow accomplishing something or changing anyone’s hearts or minds – you’re a hypocrite and have totally lost the plot,” McCain tweeted Monday. (RELATED: ‘Settle Down, Son’: Tucker Carlson Laughs In Face Of Heckler Who Calls Him ‘Worst Human Being’)

The man, reportedly named Dan Bailey, approached Carlson while he shopped for fly-fishing supplies with his daughter.

Tucker Carlson tells a man who confronts him in a fly fishing shop to “settle down, son.”

“You are the worst being known to mankind. I want you to know that,” Bailey said, telling Carlson that his comments about the coronavirus vaccine were offensive and dangerous.

“I don’t care that your daughter is here,” Bailey protested when Carlson pointed out that he was shopping with his family.

Carlson laughed and turned away when he realized that he was on camera, telling Bailey to “settle down, son.”

Bailey shared the video on Instagram with a caption saying, “This man has killed more people with vaccine misinformation, he has supported extreme racism, he is a fascist and does more to rip this country apart than anyone that calls themselves an American.”

Carlson has addressed the vaccines with some skepticism on his show, primarily asking why no one is freely permitted to question their safety or efficacy. “We’re allowed to ask questions and demand answers,” he said.