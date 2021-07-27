‘Wake Up’: De Blasio Slams Cuomo On Slow Marijuana Legalization Rollout

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio slammed Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday for the slow rollout of marijuana legalization in the state.

De Blasio explained during a press briefing that after having a “long, multiyear discussion,” about the subject of legalizing marijuana in the state and seeing state politicians act, that it was time to continue moving forward in the process, The New York Post (NYP) reported.

“The state of New York needs to get in gear here,” de Blasio stated, adding that legislature had acted and “now the state needs to do something about it.”

“It’s time for the state to wake up and do its job on this really important issue,” he continued.

Following the passing of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) on March 30 by the New York State Senate lawmakers, Cuomo signed a bill the next day which legalized recreational marijuana usage in the state. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Gets Behind Marijuana Legalization)

Under the MRTA legislation, a new office would be created called the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) which would have a Cannabis Control Board in order to implement and look after laws relating to recreational marijuana usage, according to the Office of Cannabis Management website.

MRTA allows for people to be in possession of up to three ounces of marijuana for recreational purposes or 24 grams of cannabis oils. Additionally, the bill allows for people to be able to grow either six mature or six immature cannabis plants.

Though Cuomo signed the bill months ago, legalizing marijuana in the state, he has not yet announced who will head the OCM, or even who will be on the Cannabis Control Board, according to the NYP.