Donald Trump Calls Olympic Athletes Who Protest ‘Disgraceful’

Former President Donald Trump isn’t a fan of American Olympic athletes who protest.

Protesting during sporting events has been in the news for a long time, and it was brought back to the forefront thanks to Gwen Berry and our women’s national soccer team. Prior to the USWNT’s humiliating loss to Sweden, players on both teams took a knee while on the field “in solidarity with the equality movement and against the oppression of people of color,” according to CNN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the former president thinks athletes who protest while representing America are “disgraceful.”

“I think they’re disgraceful. I think woke is really a loser’s philosophy, and you take a look at what happened with the women’s soccer team. They lost to Sweden. Woke means lose, and that’s exactly what’s happening,” Trump said during a recent interview with Benny Johnson, who used to work with me back in 2018.

My full one on one interview with President Trump on @Newsmax! Runaway Texas Democrats Fauci, Fraud, Melania, Vogue, Woke Olympics, CNN on fire, Joe or Kamala. We covered it all. WATCH pic.twitter.com/oMCKWirmDB — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 26, 2021

As I’ve said too many times to count, I’m against athletes protesting while playing a game. That’s not what fans want to see.

Whether it’s the NFL, NBA, or a different league, we’re paying to watch our team compete and win. We’re not paying for political lectures.

Despite how annoying protests are when they happen here in America, they’re substantially worse when we do them overseas.

Whatever disagreements we might all have, they should be left at the door as soon as we put on the red, white and blue to compete on behalf of this great country.

Clearly, some athletes just don’t understand that.

The @iocmedia have banned images of athletes taking the knee from their official social media channels during the #Tokyo2020 games.

Here is a photo of two athletes taking a knee before today’s Sweden vs USA match. pic.twitter.com/hgao1mZm4c — Martin JW Dixon (@MartinJWDixon) July 21, 2021

Overall, a lot of people want to just enjoy sports after a long day of work, especially when it’s America competing.