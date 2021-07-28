Chip Roy Slams Congress For ‘Playing Footsie With Mask Mandates’ While There’s A Crisis At The Border

Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas gave a fiery speech on the House floor Wednesday, ripping into Congress for being focused on masks while there is an ongoing crisis at the southern border.

The speech came in response to the House reimposing its mask mandate, as well a Tuesday report from Axios that over 50,000 illegal migrants have been released into the U.S. without court dates.

“We have a crisis at our border and we are playing footsie with mask mandates in the people’s house,” Roy said. “It’s absolutely absurd what this body is doing, the people’s house. It’s an embarrassment, a mockery, and the American people are fed up. They want to go back to life. They want to go back to business. They want to go back to school without their children being forced to wear masks, to be put in the corner, to have mental health issues.”

“And we’re running around here and the Speaker comes down here at 10:00 in the morning saying we gotta wear masks in the people’s house?” Roy continued, raising his voice. “While we have thousands of people pouring across our border and Democrats don’t do a darn thing about it, heavily infected with covid.”

“This sham of an institution is doing nothing for the American people, nothing for the betterment of the people that send their representatives here. I just met this morning with an organization that tries to take care of people from human trafficking, met with an elected official from Mexico, while cartels are raping and pillaging and killing.” (‘Why Do Democrats Distrust The Science?’: Trump Attacks Biden Admin For Return To Mask Mandates)

“And we have people infected with covid coming through our southern border into Texas and you all put masks, masks up front here, here on the people’s house?” Roy said. “This institution is a sham and we should adjourn and shut this place down.”

Approximately 50,000 illegal migrants have been released throughout the U.S. without court dates, and a mere 13% have shown up to schedule their hearings, Axios reported Tuesday.

Earlier in July, Fox News Host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson obtained a leaked email revealing that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretly moves illegal migrants around the U.S. from Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas.

“Where are these people going? They are being moved to another form of custody and then their fate will be determined, but where did they end up? Into what communities were they placed? How many federal dollars were spent doing this? Did the people into whose neighborhood they were placed have any say in it at all?” Carlson asked after reading portions of the leaked email on air.