Sidewalk Explodes On A Man In Terrifying Viral Video

One man narrowly escaped serious danger in a video making the rounds online.

In a video posted on ItemFix.com, a guy was walking down a sidewalk in Queens, New York when it literally exploded and the area was consumed by a gigantic fireball.

Watch the insane video below.

I've probably watched this video six times, and I don't understand how the hell that guy walked away like nothing had happened.

When the fireball comes up, he's literally not visible at all. You can't see him outside of the flames.

Yet, when the flames went down a bit, he appeared to more or less just be fine. I'm sure he was rattled, but he didn't hurt at all.

He should go buy some lottery tickets because I’m not sure you could possibly get much luckier.

Of all the insane videos we’ve recently seen on the internet, a sidewalk blowing up and being consumed by a fireball is absolutely near the top of the list. This guy should thank God for the fact he’s not dead.