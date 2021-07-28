Abbott Enlists National Guard To Arrest Illegal Migrants At Border

The Texas National Guard will be deployed to assist law enforcement officials in arresting illegal migrants on state criminal charges at the southern border, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. announced Tuesday.

Illegal migrants apprehended who are found to have committed state offenses such as criminal trespassing, human trafficking and narcotics smuggling are subject to arrest and detention, according to Abbott.

“By virtue of the power and authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the State of Texas, I hereby order that the Texas National Guard assist DPS in enforcing Texas law by arresting lawbreakers at the border,” Abbott said in a letter to Texas National Guard Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris.

I’m ordering @TexasGuard to assist @TxDPS in enforcing Texas law by arresting lawbreakers at the border. More manpower is needed to enforce federal & state criminal laws including for criminal trespassing, illegal entry, smuggling, & human trafficking.https://t.co/SOd8lUBxat pic.twitter.com/OnwrEGa0zf — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 27, 2021

The governor directed Texas law enforcement officials to enforce all federal and state criminal laws against illegal migrants entering the U.S. through the state, according to Abbott. (RELATED: Over 20,000 Illegal Migrants Apprehended In One Week While Federal Detention Facilities Fill ln Southern Texas)

“To respond to this disaster and secure the rule of law at our Southern border, more manpower is needed—in addition to the troopers from DPS and soldiers from the Texas National Guard I have already deployed there—and DPS needs help in arresting those who are violating state law,” Abbott said in the letter.

Law enforcement officials received the first few migrants arrested and charged with state offenses at a vacated state prison on July 20, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported. The migrants were taken into custody as part of Abbott’s Operation Lone Star directing law enforcement officers and Texas National Guardsmen to target criminal acts at the southern border.

