Netflix Releases The Trailer For The Documentary Series ‘Untold’

Netflix’s new documentary series “Untold” looks awesome.

The plot of the docuseries, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “From the creators of WILD WILD COUNTRY, comes a five-part sports docuseries event that brings fresh eyes to some of the greatest stories in sports. From tennis to boxing to basketball, these stories aren’t the ones you’ve heard before, even if you think you have. ” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give the trailer a watch below. It’s awesome.

As a gigantic sports junkie, this looks like the perfect kind of series for me. It looks like it’s going to be absolutely outstanding.

The moment I saw a frame of the video from the Malice in the Palace, I was 100% sold.

From the trailer, it looks like “Untold” will cover the brawl between the Pistons and Pacers, Bruce Jenner’s Olympic accomplishments before turning into Caitlyn, the story of boxer Christy Martin, the Danbury Trashers and a tennis player I’m not familiar with.

Even though I really only know two of the five stories, I’m still 100% all the way in.

We all know Netflix is king when it comes to producing fire content and it looks like “Untold” will meet the high expectations we’ve all come to expect. You can catch it on Netflix starting August 10.