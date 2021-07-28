Toxic Leak At Texas Plant Leaves 2 Dead

Authorities claim that two people were killed and dozens more were injured after a chemical leak broke out at a plant in Texas.

An acetic acid leak broke out at the LyondellBasell facility in the La Porte Complex on Tuesday morning, LyondellBasell spokesperson Chevalier Gray announced in a statement, according to The Associated Press. Gray claimed two individuals “sustained fatal injuries” and four others were burned in the incident, and he Harris County Fire Marshal’s office confirmed that dozens more sustained injuries during the acetic acid leak, The AP reported.

HCFMO is responding to a chemical incident at @LyondellBasell in the 1500 block of Miller Cut Off. More information will be made available as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/fGTa39iKW6 — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) July 28, 2021

City of La Porte and Channel Industries Mutual Aid emergency responders were dispatched to the scene after the chemical leak, The AP reported.

Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen claimed that one of the injured individuals was airlifted to a hospital, while another was sent via ambulance. First responders treated five other individuals on scene, and said they were monitoring others for symptoms that could emerge from exposure to the acid, such as difficulty breathing or chemical burns, according to The AP. (RELATED: Father And Sons Allegedly Made $1 Million Selling Bleach As ‘Miracle Cure’ For COVID, HIV, And Cancer)

“Sometimes the terminology in these situations when there’s a leak, you think of something pouring out. A leak could also be something exploded off the top and the chemical came out. So once we get into the investigation, we’ll be able to specifically detail that out,” Christensen stated, the AP reported.

Heartbroken to hear of the two fatalities at the LyondellBasell facility in La Porte. Our county and other first responder agencies are working to support the other workers impacted and to verify that the incident is contained. Grateful to all responders. https://t.co/4ei2IFew9d — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) July 28, 2021

The cause of the leak is still under investigation, but the company claimed it is working closely with first responders to ensure everyone at the plant is accounted for. Operators were able to put a stop to the leak, and the company claimed efforts to clean up the plant have begun. LyondellBasell added that they have also been monitoring the condition of the air, which “continues to demonstrate no levels of concern for the community,” The AP claimed.