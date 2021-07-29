Wrist Aficionado: The Luxury Watch Boutique Company in New York City

The recent emergence in the US with a wide offering of upscale services and products has put Wrist Aficionado on the grids of the Watch Industry.

Over the last few years, we have witnessed a huge number of businesses coming up and flooding the current market.

The advent of social media and cutting-edge technologies have ruled the last decade. Every now and then we have seen some new product/service or a new invention by the current age of young entrepreneurs. New businesses, new ventures, new ideas have now given huge numbers of choices to the new age consumer. The industry of luxury watches is one of the super-niche segment that caters to the cream of the crowd and brings upon a special value addition to its elite clientele. There are very few players in this industry who carved their names on the sleeves of customers and provide them with the highest standards of service and satisfaction.

One company that had made this special niche of segment their own and have been ruling the luxury watch market is Wrist Aficionado. Lead by a supreme group of professionals who are more driven by value than by money have set a great example in front of their clients and have been the numero uno choice for them. The wide range of products and services offered by Wrist Aficionado has set them apart from current competition and build trust among the customers.

Buying, selling, servicing of select offerings and merchandise by Wrist Aficionado has enabled them to root up to the next level and woo their clients with umpteen offers. They are in retail & wholesale trade of luxury watches since 2018 and are extremely proud of the fact that they offer a unique portfolio of luxury watches, match great prices, and also offers the best in class for servicing of the same. In addition to watches, they also are into sales of Fine Jewelry like Necklaces, rings, earrings, cufflinks for men and accessories like Bags and Pens.

Wrist Aficionado has two outlets one in Manhattan, NY and one, which was recently launched at The Setai Miami Beach. But with global aspirations in mind, they want to reach out to every nook and corner of the world and cater to larger audiences. They believe that improvement is a continuous journey at any level and every sphere of life and one of the most vital inputs in this regard would be client satisfaction and client feedback. Their promise and commitment to their customers have been phenomenal. They have also set up a customer care center that would help many of their clients with queries regarding their merchandise, whether deliver, servicing, purchase, or anything else.

In a short span of time Wrist Aficionado has catered to many customers with customized demands and many of their clients include famous celebrities, well-known public figures, and renowned personalities.

Do you wish to upgrade your watch collection as well, do visit their website https://wristaficionado.com/ and follow them on Instagram @wristaficionado.