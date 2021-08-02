AP, Reuters Sign Deal To Help Twitter Decide What’s True

The Associated Press and Reuters signed a deal with Twitter to help them “elevate credible information,” the social media site and the outlets announced Monday.

Twitter said in a blog post that the outlets would help in providing context to trending content and identifying potentially misleading information. The outlets will help expand Twitter’s efforts to explain trends or other popular information, “especially where facts are in dispute.”

The outlets will also help when Twitter's team does not have "specific expertise or access to a high enough volume of reputable reporting."

Today I’m excited to announce a new collaboration with @AP and @Reuters to expand how we highlight credible context on Twitter: https://t.co/IthLmYxkWc — Joanna Geary ⚡️ (@JoannaG) August 2, 2021

Financial aspects of the deal were not disclosed, according to the Associated Press. The social media site added that Reuters and the Associated Press would not be involved in enforcing the Twitter rules or deciding when content has violated the rules.

“This program is just one part of our ongoing efforts to help people understand the conversation happening on our service,” Twitter said in the blog post. “People experience a range of public conversations on Twitter every day, and we’re committed to continuing our work to elevate credible information and context.”

Tom Januszewski, the vice president of global business development for the Associated Press, said in a statement that the outlet has a long history of working with Twitter and other platforms “to expand the reach of factual journalism.”

“Trust, accuracy and impartiality are at the heart of what Reuters does every day, providing billions of people with the information they need to make smart decisions,” said Hazel Baker, the head of user-generated content newsgathering at Reuters. “Those values also drive our commitment to stopping the spread of misinformation.”