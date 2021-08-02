Trump PACs Report Over $100 Million Cash-On-Hand Ahead Of 2022 Midterms

Former President Donald Trump’s affiliated political action committees (PACs) raised over $82 million in the first half of 2021, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) documents released over the weekend.

The donations, first reported by The Washington Post, went predominantly to Trump’s Save America and Make America Great Again PACs as well as his joint fundraising committee. The reports show Trump having over $102 million cash-on-hand as he floats another presidential run in 2024 and tries influence down-ballot Republican races.

Trump’s post-presidency fundraising success was largely conducted over email and text blasts since he was kicked off most social media in January.

Previously reported FEC filings showed that Save America PAC raised almost $32 million at the end of 2020 alone. The PAC was formed after the 2020 election was called for President Joe Biden to assist with Trump’s post-election challenges. (RELATED: Anti-Trump Republicans Blow Away Challengers In Q2 Fundraising)

The Post also reported in late July that the PAC had not spent much of the $75 million raised at the time, despite it being raised to supposedly support election reviews spurring from Trump’s discredited claims that the election was rigged against him.

The filings were made on July 31, the last day of the reporting period. The next filing will be made on Dec. 31, 2021.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.