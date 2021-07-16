Anti-Trump Republicans Blow Away Challengers In Second-Quarter Fundraising

Former President Donald Trump’s top Republican critics are reporting massive fundraising hauls, blowing away their respective primary challengers.

Some of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January raised well over one million dollars in 2021’s second quarter, and are heading into the second half of the year with huge cash advantages, Federal Election Commission reports show.

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who was ousted from Republican leadership for criticizing Trump’s repeated, baseless claims that the election was rigged, hauled in a record-setting $1.88 million from Apr. 1 through June, and has almost $3 million on-hand. Her two biggest GOP challengers, state Sen. Anthony Bouchard and state Rep. Chuck Gray, reported raising approximately $213,000 and $220,000, respectively. (RELATED: Liz Cheney Outraises Elise Stefanik After Ouster From House GOP Leadership)

Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, another vocal Trump critic, has raised more than $1,900,000 through 2021, and has over $3 million on-hand, far more than any of his primary challengers.

Other Republicans who voted to impeach Trump have also seen fundraising success throughout the year. Michigan Rep. Fred Upton has raised over $600,000, while his rival, Steve Carra, has raised about $108,000 since declaring.

California Rep. David Valadao raised over $340,000 in the second quarter, FEC filings show, while his opponent, Chris Mathys, raised nothing.

Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez’s campaign raised about $591,000. The campaign for Max Miller, his main primary challenger who Trump rallied with in June, reported raising $375,000.

South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice was the only Republican who voted for impeachment to be outraised by his respective challenger, bringing in about $326,000 to media personality Graham Allen’s over $409,000.

Trump critics’ fundraising success has not been limited to just those in the House. Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski raised almost $1.15 million in the second quarter, while Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka raised $544,000.

Meanwhile Trump-endorsed Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, who is vying to succeed the retiring Republican Sen. Richard Shelby, was outraised by Katie Britt, Shelby’s former chief-of-staff, by $1.4 million.

