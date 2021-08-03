‘I Do It With Everyone’: Gov. Cuomo Broadcasts Slideshow Of Him Kissing Men And Women Of All Ages

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared a slideshow showing him kissing men and women of all ages in a Tuesday press conference.

Cuomo shared the slideshow as a part of his response to Democratic New York Attorney Gen. Letitia James, who had announced earlier that the sexual harassment investigation against him had concluded he harassed multiple women and that he had violated both state and federal law. (RELATED: Gov. Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women, Announces NY Attorney General)

WATCH:

Cuomo denied any wrongdoing in his statement, arguing that some of the things he was accused of doing — such as hugging or kissing women on the cheek or forehead — were simply a part of the way he routinely greeted people.

“I do it with everyone. Black and white, young and old, straight and LGBTQ, powerful people, friends, strangers, people who I meet on the street,” Cuomo said as he shared a slideshow of photos of himself touching and kissing men, women and children.

Cuomo went on to say that after one such instance a woman had told the press that she took offense to his physical manner of greeting — and he said that he was sorry for that.

“Another woman stated that I kissed her on the forehead at our Christmas party and that I said ‘ciao bella.’ I don’t remember doing it, but I’m sure that I did,” Cuomo continued.

“I do kiss people on the forehead. I do kiss people on the cheek. I do kiss people on the hand. I do embrace people. I do hug people. Men and women. I do on occasion say ‘ciao bella’ on occasion I slip and say sweetheart or darling or honey. I do banter with people. I do tell jokes, some better than others. I am the same person in public as I am in private. You have seen me do it on TV through all my briefings and for 40 years before that.”