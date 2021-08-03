Group Of House Democrats From New York Call On Cuomo To Resign

A group of three House Democrats from New York released a Tuesday statement calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign Tuesday after an independent investigation found he had sexually harassed multiple women.

Reps. Tom Suozzi, Hakeem Jeffries and Gregory Meeks released a statement shortly after New York Attorney General Letitia James held a press conference to conclude the investigation into Cuomo and said that he violated both state and federal law. James made the announcement after speaking to dozens of witnesses and reviewing evidence from numerous sources. Investigators determined that Cuomo had subjected employees to offensive and sexually charged comments or unwanted touching.

“The office of Attorney General Tish James conducted a complete, thorough and professional investigation of the disturbing allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo. The investigation has found that the Governor engaged in abusive behavior toward women, including subordinates, created a hostile work environment, and violated state and federal law. We commend the brave women who came forward and spoke truth to power,” the Democratic lawmakers said in a statement.

“The time has come for Governor Andrew Cuomo to do the right thing for the people of New York State and resign,” the lawmakers added in the statement. (RELATED: Gov. Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women, Announces NY Attorney General)

Cuomo denied all of the allegations against him in a prerecorded video message Tuesday afternoon. (RELATED: Rep. Elise Stefanik Calls On Cuomo To Be Arrested After Release Of AG Report Detailing History Of Sexual Assault)

Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik called on Cuomo to be arrested earlier Tuesday.