Republican Rep Billy Long Announces Senate Bid In Missouri

Missouri Republican Rep. Billy Long announced his Senate bid Tuesday evening, portraying himself as a staunch ally to former President Donald Trump in a race where most GOP candidates have sought to tie themselves to him as well.

Long, in his sixth term in the House, announced his candidacy on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“We need to get the Senate back,” Long said. “You’re not going to get anything until you get the Senate back, and I’m the guy that can win that Senate seat in Missouri and make sure that we don’t have a big race there.”

Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long Officially Announces U-S Senate Bid | 93.3 KWTO https://t.co/eW3OJkizeh — Billy Long (@auctnr1) August 4, 2021

Long, a 65-year-old running to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Roy Blunt, joins a crowded GOP field that includes Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Rep. Vicky Hartzler, attorney Mark McCloskey and former Gov. Eric Greitens. Neither Trump nor Missouri’s other senator, Josh Hawley, have endorsed any candidate in the 2022 election. (RELATED: Sen Roy Blunt Announces Retirement)

Long’s comments Tuesday night were read by some as a swipe at Greitens, who resigned from his post in 2018 over allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman. Some Republican operatives worry that Greitens winning the nomination could jeopardize what should be a safe Republican seat, given that Trump won the state by 15 points in 2020.

