Protesters Gather After Girl Was Allegedly Raped, Murdered And Cremated In India

Activists of Student Federation of India (SFI) and All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) hold placards during a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl, in New Delhi on August 4, 2021. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

PRAKASH SINGH/Getty Images

Kevin Harness Contributor
New Delhi residents gathered Thursday around a crematorium where a 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in India.

The girl was sent out to get water from the crematorium not far from her home Sunday, police stated according to Reuters.  (RELATED: Teenage Girls Hung From Tree In India Were Raped And Murdered, Police Say)

About 30 minutes later, a suspect confronted the girl’s mother and told her that her daughter died of electrocution. The mother saw bruises on the girl, and the suspects allegedly said that if the family reported the incident to the police, they would have the body sent for an autopsy where the doctors would harvest her organs for the black market, Hindustan Times said.

The girl’s family suspect that there was foul play surrounding her death, police stated.

The family reportedly knew the suspects, identifying them as Salim, Laxmi Narayan and Kuldeep who were all employees at the crematorium and the fourth man was priest named Radhey Shyam. They were arrested but were not charged for the crime, Hindustan Times reported.

There have been numerous violent sexual assaults against women across India but this alleged incident, which has sparked an international outrage, involved a young girl who’s a member of one of India’s most oppressed castes, according to The Associated Press.