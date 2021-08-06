7-Eleven Employee In Texas Charged With Murder After Firing On Beer Thieves

Authorities charged a Texas 7-Eleven clerk with murder after he opened fire on two individuals who stole from the store.

Two men entered the Dallas 7-Eleven Wednesday evening and stole two cases of beer, police claimed, local outlet WFAA reported. As Delon Johnson, the 23-year-old store clerk attempted to stop the two individuals from stealing the beer, he pulled out a gun and opened fire, fatally shooting one of the two men, according to WFAA.

A 7-ELEVEN store clerk shoots and kills one of two men suspected in a beer theft at a store on Zang. Dallas PD investigating. pic.twitter.com/uJrXngdjos — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) August 5, 2021

Prior to opening fire, Johnson asked the men to return the beer, but the pair just continued to walk out into the parking lot. As the men got into their vehicle, Johnson shot at them. He then called 911 and told authorities he had shot two people, WFAA claimed.

Police later found the man who was shot in his pickup truck about a mile from the 7-Eleven, who later died at a local hospital, WFAA reported. The other man involved in the theft fled the scene and has not been found, police claimed, according to WFAA. Police are continuing to investigate the shooting incident. (RELATED: Armed Bystander Shoots 7-Eleven Robbery Suspects, Killing One)

A Dallas store clerk was arrested for murder Wednesday night in the shooting death of a man accused of stealing beer from the store. https://t.co/vWSk7CkJgc — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) August 5, 2021

“We are saddened by the incident that occurred on Wednesday night. We are working with local law enforcement to provide any information helpful to their investigation,” 7-Eleven said in a statement given to Fox News.