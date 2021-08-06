‘The Question Is What Else Has He Forgotten’: DeSantis Responds To Biden’s ‘Governor Who?’ Comment

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida responded Friday to President Joe Biden’s “Governor Who?” comment that the president made Thursday when a reporter asked him about their ongoing feud.

“I guess I’m not surprised that Biden doesn’t remember me. I guess the question is what else has he forgotten?” DeSantis said during a press conference at Chipola College in Marianna, Florida.

“Biden has forgotten about the crisis at our southern border, I can tell you that,” DeSantis continued. “Biden has forgotten about the inflation that’s biting the budgets of families all throughout our country. Biden has forgotten about the demonstrators who are fighting for freedom down in Cuba. Biden has even forgotten about the Constitution itself as we saw with what he did with this moratorium.”

“And I can just tell you that I’m the governor ‘who’ protects parents and their ability to make the right choices for their kids’ education. I’m the governor who protects the jobs and education and businesses in Florida by not letting the federal government lock us down.”

“I’m the governor who answers to the people in Florida, not the bureaucrats in Washington,” DeSantis concluded.

Biden was asked a question from a reporter on the White House lawn Thursday about DeSantis and he responded “Governor Who?” with a smile.

The White House has clashed with the DeSantis administration over the governor’s refusal to impose mask mandates in schools, instead enacting an executive order that gives parents the choice of whether or not they want to mask their children.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki singled out DeSantis during Tuesday’s press briefing, saying, “If you aren’t going to help, if you aren’t going to abide by public health guidance, then get out of the way and let people do the right thing.” (RELATED: ‘Do Your Job’: DeSantis Flames Biden, Says ‘I Don’t Want To Hear A Blip About COVID From You’)

DeSantis has been criticized due to Florida’s recent spike in new COVID-19 cases, although the state’s death rate remains below the national average.