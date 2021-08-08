‘More Totalitarian Talk’: Candace Owens Slams Joe Biden For Suggesting Capitol Riot Worse Than Civil War

Conservative commentator Candace Owens said Sunday that it’s “more totalitarian talk” from President Joe Biden designed to scare Trump supporters when he suggests that the Jan 6. Capitol riot was worse than the Civil War.

WATCH:

Biden said Thursday at a ceremony for law enforcement that responded to the Jan 6. riot, “Not even during the Civil War did insurrectionists breach the Capitol of the United States of America: the citadel of our democracy. Not even then. But on January 6, 2021, they did.”

“This is really just more totalitarian talk from Joe Biden trying to criminalize half the nation for supporting Donald Trump who should be in office instead of him,” Owens told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“And that is what we must stand up to,” Owens continued. “Do not be afraid if you are a conservative to come together to host rallies, to host events, do not be afraid because you’re fearful that the FBI is going to try to criminalize you coming together.”(RELATED: ‘Equal Application Of The Law Is Dead’: Tucker Carlson Criticizes Disparity On How BLM And Capitol Rioters Were Treated)

Owens alleged Biden’s rhetoric was an attempt by the Democratic Party to attack all Trump supporters “because they’re realizing they are losing their grip with the regular Americans.” She claimed that Biden doesn’t even believe what he is saying but it is only parroting the talking points prepared by “his handlers.”

“What they’re trying to do is to criminalize conservatives coming together to fight during times when their rights are being threatened.”

The talk show host said she found it “just hilarious” that Biden would make the comments after “an entire summer of Black Lives Matter burning down” the Capitol, noting how they were “taking down [and] trying to take down federal statutes.”(RELATED: McCarthy Selects The Five Republicans Who Will Serve On Jan. 6 Select Committee)

“Nobody believes that January 6 was worse than the Civil War,” Owens claimed.

Biden has previously claimed that “white supremacy” poses the most “lethal threat” to American society. Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone frequently referred to the Capitol riot mob as “terrorists” while testifying before the Jan. 6 special committee. Fanone claimed that he and other officers had been fighting for two hours “unrelieved,” and he told the committee that probably should have included a gas mask in his equipment that day.