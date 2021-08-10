‘These F*cking Piece Of Sh*t Politicians’: Bill Burr Slams DeSantis For Banning School Mask Mandates

Comedian Bill Burr called out alleged “f*cking piece of sh*t politicians” and Republican Florida Gov. Ron Desantis over his banning of school mask mandates.

“DeSantis, whoever this guy is — and they have the most grumpiest-looking photo ever — this guy is starting to build his stature in 2024, and he says he disagrees on mask mandates,” the 53-year-old actor shared Monday on his “Monday Morning Podcast,” according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Bill Burr Rips CNN, Calls Cable News Channels ‘F**king Treasonous Un-American Pieces Of Sh*t’)

Bill Burr rips Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over anti-mask mandates https://t.co/rJCacTwxvz pic.twitter.com/CbyDlQWolw — New York Post (@nypost) August 10, 2021

The “F is For Family” creator said he found it “hilarious” these “people” who don’t even own a “pair of scubs” or “microscope” who are “literally questioning doctors.” (RELATED: Bill Burr Rips Cancel Culture In Incredible ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue)

LISTEN:

“These f*cking piece of sh*t politicians,” Burr explained. “He knows that that’s what his fanbase wants him to do, so that’s what the f*ck he’s gonna do. Unbelievable.”

His comments came after DeSantis recently signed an executive order banning mask mandates in school. The Florida governor’s office also released a statement that “the State Board of Education could move to withhold the salary of the district superintendent or school board members, as a narrowly tailored means to address the decision-makers who led to the violation of law” and mandate wearing masks in school.