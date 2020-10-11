Bill Burr Rips Cancel Culture And Woke White Women In Incredible ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue

Bill Burr had an amazing monologue on “Saturday Night Live.”

Burr ripped cancel culture coming for John Wayne, white women hijacking the “woke movement,” gay pride month in New York and much more. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If you only watch one video on the internet today, I suggest you make it this one. Watch his incredible comments below.

Bill Burr’s Monologue! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oyK72fNxrO — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 11, 2020

You know nature is healing when Bill Burr is out here just ending people for the hell of it like it’s not a big deal at all.

How many triggered white women are we about to see all over the internet once this monologue continues to blow up?

The “Gucci-booted feet” line is absolutely hysterical.

Also, how many SJWs are going to be pissed that Burr had the audacity to call out the fact that canceling John Wayne is absurd?

I’m guessing a lot, but he’s correct. Canceling people who have been dead for decades or centuries is absolutely absurd.

When the world need a humbling reminder to chill out a little bit, Burr provided it in spades for fans Saturday night.

It’s clear that he’s as great as ever, and I’m glad to see him sniping away!