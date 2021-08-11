Trump Says Budget Passed By Senate ‘Will Be Known As The $3.5 Trillion Communist Plan To Kill America’

Former President Donald Trump released a statement criticizing the $3.5 trillion budget deal which was passed by the Senate early Wednesday morning.

Trump’s statement referred to the budget plan as the “$3.5 trillion Communist Plan to Destroy America.” Trump’s statement alleges that the bill will “destroy our borders and the rule of law” and “will raise taxes like we’ve never seen.” Trump said Americans are “being robbed in the dark” and must “wake up.”

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin released a statement expressing his concerns about the budget bill. “Adding trillions of dollars more to nearly $29 trillion of national debt, without any consideration of the negative effects on our children and grandchildren, is one of those decisions that has become far too easy in Washington,” Manchin said.

The budget passed in the Senate 50-49, just shortly after the passage of an infrastructure bill.

Trump said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was “the most overrated man in politics” for allowing the infrastructure bill to pass the Senate. Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said the infrastructure bill is “step one of the Green New Deal.”

McConnell explained his support for the bill, saying that, “if you’re going to find an area of potential agreement, I can’t think of a better one than infrastructure.”

Despite criticisms, the Senate passed the infrastructure bill 69-30, with 19 Republican Senators crossing party lines. It now advances to the House.