Kathy Hochul Hints That She Will Release NY Nursing Home Data

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul hinted Wednesday that the state government may release additional details on Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home scandal once she assumes office.

Hochul, who will be Cuomo’s successor and New York’s first female governor, made the statement during her first press conference since Cuomo announced his impending resignation Tuesday. A reporter asked Hochul whether her administration would release additional data on the nursing home scandal, in which Cuomo ordered the state’s nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients, leading to thousands of deaths that his administration then undercounted. (RELATED: TIMELINE: How Andrew Cuomo Went From America’s ‘Love Gov’ To Fending Off Calls For His Resignation In Less Than 12 Months)

“Will you release the nursing home data?” a reporter asked. “The nursing home data, in the alleged coverup–will you release it?”

“My administration will be fully transparent when I am governor,” Hochul responded. “I am not governor yet.”

WATCH:

Media reports have already confirmed that Cuomo’s order led to more than 9,000 COVID-19 patients surging into the state’s nursing home system. His administration also knowingly undercounted COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, and was later forced to revise its number up from 8,500 deaths to 15,000.

It is unclear what additional information the state could release regarding the scandal.

Cuomo will officially resign from office in 13 days. His fellow Democrats on both the state and federal levels have near-unanimously called for him to do so in the wake of an investigation from New York Attorney General Letitia James confirming his sexual misconduct.

Cuomo is not currently facing charges for the misconduct, but criminal charges remain a possibility. Reporters asked Hochul on Wednesday whether she would consider a pardon for Cuomo should he be convicted on sexual misconduct charges.

“If Cuomo is convicted of any criminal charges, would you consider pardoning him?” a reporter asked.

“I’m gonna tell you right now I’m talking about my vision for the state of New York,” Hochul responded. “It is far too premature to even have those conversations.”