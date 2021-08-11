Ravens To Require Masks Indoors To Begin Season

The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that they will be requiring masks at indoor areas of M&T Bank Stadium for the beginning of the 2021 season.

In a statement released on their official site, the team announced that, in accordance with new guidelines from the city of Baltimore, fans would be required to wear “an approved face covering at all times when in an indoor area of M&T Bank Stadium, regardless of vaccination status, unless actively eating or drinking.”

The mask rules will apply to bathrooms, stores, elevators, corridors, first aid rooms, Guest Services, the Press Level, and the Club Level concourse, but not in Club Level seating. (RELATED: The NFL Plans On ‘Strictly’ Enforcing The League’s Taunting Rules In 2021)

Work staff will be required to wear masks at all times and places, but children will not be required to wear masks. Fans will not be required to wear masks while in their seats throughout the stadium.

Fans who refuse will receive a warning, then removal.

Ravens announce mask policy at M&T Bank Stadium. 📰: https://t.co/fKMN52Ptkh pic.twitter.com/QKQgUh2hoR — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 11, 2021

The city of Baltimore re-instituted its mask mandate Monday in all indoor spaces, public or private. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa cited the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 as the reason behind the new mandate. According to the Baltimore Sun, the state of Maryland reported 629 new coronavirus cases Tuesday.

The Ravens open their preseason Saturday against the New Orleans Saints.